Update: Manhunt goes on for escaped Rocky prisoners

Anderson (left) and Tapim (right) escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre by using a wheelie bin and doona

What we know:

2 prisoners, Jermaine Lee Anderson and Brian Illington Trent Tapim, escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre overnight

Authorities are urging anyone who sees them to call Crime Stoppers

It's understood the pair used a wheelie bin and doona to scale the barbed-wire fence

Anderson is serving 6 years for robbery with violence

Tapim is serving 6 years 5 months for assault

UPDATE 6PM: Police are still searching for two prisoners who escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre earlier today.

A spokesperson confirmed the search was still ongoing.

UPDATE 10AM: Authorities are urging anyone who sees two escaped prisoners from the Capricornia Correctional Centre to call Crime Stoppers.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Corrective Services said police are leading the search for Jermaine Lee Anderson and Brian Illington Trent Tapim after the pair escaped from the jail's farm facility earlier today.

The spokeswoman said it was unknown at this early stage where the pair may be headed.

Anderson is serving six years for robbery with actual violence, while Tapim is serving six years five months and 23 days for assault.

Sources have told The Morning Bulletin the prisoners escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre this morning by using a wheelie bin and doona to scale a barbed-wire fence.

A notification was sent by text to nearby residents shortly after 6am today. It is thought the couple escaped between 2am and 4.30am.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on phone 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au.

UPDATE 8AM: ROCKHAMPTON police and Corrective Service officers are looking for two prisoners from the Capricornia Correctional Centre who escaped overnight, authorities have confirmed.

The Queensland Corrective Services has released details of the escapees.

They show one of the escapees, whose named has been provided as Anderson, was serving six years for robbery with actual violence, while the other, named Tapim, is serving six years five months and 23 days for assault.

Sources have told The Morning Bulletin the prisoners escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre this morning by using a wheelie bin and doona to scale the fence at the farm facility.

It is the latest of a number of break outs in the past 12 months. However, all escapees have been quickly caught.

Anderson is described as:

Rocky prison escapee, known as Anderson, is serving six years for robbery with violence.

Height 178 cm

Weight 66 kg

Complexion Medium

Eyes Hazel

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Drown

Tattoos Tattoo of Coloured Southern Cross Star on Neck

Tapim is described as:

Rocky jail escapee, known as Tapim, is described 12 180cm tall and weighs 73kg.

Height 180 cm

Weight 73 kg

Complexion Medium

Eyes Brown

Facial Hair Clean Shaven

Hair Short, Balding

Tattoos Nil

UPDATE 7AM: SOURCES have told The Morning Bulletin two prisoners escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre this morning by using a wheelie bin and doona.

Residents in the area near the facility have this morning received a text message warning to be on the lookout for two prisoners.

While limited details are available from the authorities at this stage, The Morning Bulletin has been told the prisoners escaped by using a wheelie bin to scale the inner fence at the jail's farm.

They have then used a doona/sheet to throw over the razor wire and "crawl to freedom".

It is believed the escape happened between 2am and 4.30am.

INITIAL REPORT 6.30AM: RESIDENTS near the Capricornia Correctional Centre have this morning received a text message warning them two prisoners have escaped from the facility.

An alert was issued at 6.09am.

"Alert notification to all residents. 2 prisoners have escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Farm earlier this morning.

"If you have any information please contact Queensland Police."

There were a number of breakouts from the farm facility last year, however, all prisoners were quickly caught.

The Morning Bulletin has sought further details from the Department of Justice.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the matter was one for the Department, though it appeared an incident had occured.

Further details were not available.