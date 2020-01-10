WATCH: More than a dozen crews, air support at South Kolan

Clouds of smoke billow up behind a house at the Ten Mile Road fire.

UPDATE 5pm: There are 14 urban and rural crews on the ground alongside police and one waterbomber providing aerial support at the Ten Mile Rd fire.

The first crew arrived on the scene at 3.15pm after reports of a vegetation fire.

According to initial information from a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, fire crews were working to establish a fire break as the blaze was burning in a forest which crews had trouble accessing.

South Kolan vegetation fire:

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

UPDATE 4.40pm: A dozen crews are currently on the scene of a vegetation fire in South Kolan.

A waterbomber has been tasked assist ground crews in getting the fire under control.

Fire in South Kolan:

UPDATE 4.25pm: A waterbomber has been tasked to the vegetation fire at South Kolan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was currently five crews on the ground with more on the way.

At this stage, no properties are under threat.

Earlier this afternoon, fire crews were working to put in a fire break.

UPDATE: A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were trying to put in a fire break as the blaze was burning within a forest near Ten Mile Rd.

The first crew arrived on scene at 3.15pm and the QFES spokeswoman said crews were having trouble accessing the fire.

EARLIER: TWO fire crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire north of Bundaberg.

Initial information suggests that the fire is in the vicinity of Ten Mile Rd, South Kolan.

This is a developing story, more to come.