CRASH: 4WD hits 54-year-old cyclist, lands him in hospital

A cyclist was taken to Gladstone Hospital this morning after being hit by a 4WD at Barney Point. Julia Whitwell

POLICE are investigating what caused a 54-year-old Kin Kora man to be hit by a Nissan X-Trail this morning.

About 6.24am, Queensland Police responded to reports of a car versus pushbike incident at Barney Point.

Ambulance Services responded to the incident at Hopper Rd and Young St shortly after. They treated the cyclist on scene, who suffered injuries to his knee and wrist, according to QAS.

"The investigation depends on the level of seriousness of the crash," a police spokesman said.

The driver of the 4WD was a 34-year-old man from South Gladstone, according to QPS.

"We're looking at possibly a failure to give way," the spokesman said.

Updates to follow.