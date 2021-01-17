UPDATE: 40yo was attempting jump when he crashed at Glen Echo

The man who sustained suspected spinal injuries after crashing his motorcycle was attempting a dirt bike jump at the park. Picture: LifeFlight

UPDATE:

The man who crashed was in his 40s and was attempting a dirt bike jump when he lost control and crashed.

He was flown by Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "serious" back injuries.

"The man was given first aid on the scene, before the RACQ LifeFlight rescue chopper arrived," a LifeFlight spokesperson said.

"The aeromedical crew worked alongside local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics, to treat the patient for suspected spinal injuries."

EARLIER:

A male patient of an unknown age has been taken the to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo.

The man sustained a back injury from the incident that occurred at 8:48am this morning on Glen Echo Rd.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, he was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight team.

