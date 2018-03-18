Burnett Hwy crash: Man killed, woman and boy airlifted

LATEST: FORENSIC Crash Unit Officers are investigating after a man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle head-on crash west of Gympie.

The 34-year-old Kingaroy man was the driver of one of the vehicles. He died at the scene while his passenger was transported to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE:

UPDATE: A BOY, 12 and a woman in her early 20s have been airlifted from the scene of a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash at Booubyjan, north of Goomeri.

The high-speed crash is believed to have destroyed both vehicles, in addition to killing the driver of one vehicle and critically injuring a boy, 12, who was airlifted to Brisbane for emergency treatment.

A RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter Service spokeswoman confirmed that the boy was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

The young woman, who suffered injuries described as "minor" was flown from the crash scene to to Bundaberg Hospital.

The crash is understood to have occurred on a stretch of highway in the Gayndah area.

The woman was transported in a stable condition and it isunderstood paramedics were able to stabilise the boy at the scene before he was transported.

Gympie police say little more is known at this stage, but officers from the Maryborough Forensic Crash Investigation unit are on the scene, attempting to determine a cause for the crash.

EARLIER:

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers have used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to rescue a person trapped in wreckage after a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan.

Latest information from ambulance, fire crews and police indicates the crash happened between 10.30am and 11.45am.

Three people were involved in the crash, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media.

At least one of them is thought to have been seriously injured in the head-on collision.

With rescue crews and investigators still on the scene, no further information is immediately available.

More as it comes to hand.

INITIAL REPORT:

A SECOND rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene of a fatal head-on crash in the west Gympie region, an ambulance official has just confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash, involving three people, occurred just before 11.50am, the official said.

One person is reported trapped in the wreckage of one of the vehicles and another has died, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The crash occurred on the Burnett Highway near Booubyjan, near Murgon Gayndah Road.

A chopper is already on the scene and another was on the way at last report.

More information as it comes to hand. .