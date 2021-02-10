UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021

The CQ Capras women’s squad members have been hard at work preparing for the pre-season trial in Mackay next month. Photo: Jann Houley

Structure and game play scenarios will be the focus when CQ Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl convenes her troops in Rockhampton for a two-day camp this weekend.

The squad resumed training on January 14, preparing for the pre-season trial against the North Queensland Gold Stars in Mackay on March.

Every player will be fighting for a start in the BHP Premiership season opener against West Brisbane Panthers on April 10.

Eight teams will contest the 2021 statewide competition, which will run for seven rounds before a two-week finals series.

The Capras will be led by Queensland and Australian rep Chelsea Baker.

“Chelsea’s experience and knowledge of the game will play a huge part in our campaign,” Ohl said.

“She is the leader, both on and off the field, and has become a welcome influence over the playing group.

“The girls are training hard and we are hoping that with the new six again rule and the 35-minute halves that the fitness and mobility of our forwards will be a key strength for us this year.”

The Morning Bulletin has put together an up-to-date list of the Capras line-up.

GAINS

Sharni Upton (Yeppoon Seagulls)

Emma Paki

Akayla McQuire (Burleigh)

Naomi Clayton (Pine Rivers Brisbane)

RETURNING

Chelsea Baker

Keysha Baker

Reeghyn Beardmore

Rikarra Benjamin

Gemma Brennan

Vassa Hunter

Emmaley McMurdy

Sophie O’Toole

Jess Powell

Mackenzie Reid

Mikayla Roe

Kailah Rogers

Bree Spreadborough

Mariah Storch

Krystal Sulter

Abbey Templeman

Justine Willie

LOSSES

Zeah Lane

Kelli Dunlop

Tashina Ketchup

Chantelle Dodd

Remi Wilton

Elle Stitt

