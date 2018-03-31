UP TO 80MM OF FALLS: Wet weather forecast for Gladstone

UP TO 50mm on Sunday and 80mm on Monday could drench Gladstone as ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris tracks closer to the coast.

Warnings of the wet weather arrived early as the Bureau of Meteorology attempted to keep Easter holiday travellers aware of the looming wet weather that could hit between Townsville and Bundaberg.

BoM meteorologist Diana Eadie said Gladstone was among the areas that could bear the brunt of the wet weather depending on the movements of the tropical low.

"It's still somewhat uncertain because it's dependent on the movement of (ex-Tropical Cyclone) Iris," she said.

"At this stage the most likely outcome is (Gladstone) will see an increase in shower and storm activity and rain areas from Sunday onwards, peaking on Monday and weakening on Wednesday."

Ms Eadie said Gladstone could receive between 20 and 50mm of rain on Sunday and between 20 and 80mm on Sunday. She said if the heaviest rain and storm activity hit Gladstone, it could receive more than 80mm.

Residents have had an early warning of the looming wet weather, with a flood watch issued four days ahead.

"Typically when it comes to flood watches we don't give notification this many days in advance but with a long weekend we want to make sure if people are going away they understand something could happen in the next few days and to keep an eye on the weather updates," she said.

Today Gladstone could receive some light showers in the late afternoon or evening.