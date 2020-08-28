Menu
Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens
Health

UP FOR TENDER: New specialist department for hospital

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
A TENDER is up for grabs for construction on the Gladstone Hospital’s new specialist outpatient department.

The new department will replace the old emergency department following the opening of the new ED earlier this month.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said the contract award to refurbish the former Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department into a Specialist Outpatients Department was expected to be announced in the coming months.

“QBuild Rockhampton has been managing the tender process with an emphasis on attracting local contractors to apply,” Mr Williamson said.

“Construction is expected to commence later this year.”

For more information or to apply click here.

