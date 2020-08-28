UP FOR TENDER: New specialist department for hospital

A TENDER is up for grabs for construction on the Gladstone Hospital’s new specialist outpatient department.

The new department will replace the old emergency department following the opening of the new ED earlier this month.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said the contract award to refurbish the former Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department into a Specialist Outpatients Department was expected to be announced in the coming months.

“QBuild Rockhampton has been managing the tender process with an emphasis on attracting local contractors to apply,” Mr Williamson said.

“Construction is expected to commence later this year.”

