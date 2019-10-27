Up close with rescue chopper

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed in Gladstone on October 26 as part of a community open day where residents had a chance to see the helicopter up close.

GLADSTONE residents had a chance to have a close look at the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter at a community fun day on Saturday.

Business administration officer Caitlin Buttenshaw said the event, sponsored by ConocoPhillips attracted heaps of people to Marina Parklands.

“It was a great day,” Ms Buttenshaw said.

“We also had the SES, the volunteer marine rescue and the police service as well.”

People could watch the helicopter land and take off and have photos with the chopper and the crew between.

There was also face painting and fun activities for children and a sausage sizzle.

Following the helicopter visit was the annual River Glow fun run which raises funds for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.