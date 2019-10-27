Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed in Gladstone on October 26 as part of a community open day where residents had a chance to see the helicopter up close.
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed in Gladstone on October 26 as part of a community open day where residents had a chance to see the helicopter up close.
News

Up close with rescue chopper

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Oct 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents had a chance to have a close look at the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter at a community fun day on Saturday.

Business administration officer Caitlin Buttenshaw said the event, sponsored by ConocoPhillips attracted heaps of people to Marina Parklands.

“It was a great day,” Ms Buttenshaw said.

“We also had the SES, the volunteer marine rescue and the police service as well.”

People could watch the helicopter land and take off and have photos with the chopper and the crew between.

There was also face painting and fun activities for children and a sausage sizzle.

Following the helicopter visit was the annual River Glow fun run which raises funds for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

    News Hundreds headed to the Marina at twilight for the second River Glow event. Did we spot you there?

    Three busted for drink driving

    premium_icon Three busted for drink driving

    News THREE drink drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

    Exploring career pathways

    premium_icon Exploring career pathways

    News Students got to go behind-the-scenes of aviation operations to learn about job...

    REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

    Crime Eight locations were the target of thieves around Gladstone this past week