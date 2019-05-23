'Up close and personal': Showbiz greats to visit Gladstone

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: David Hobson and Marina Prior will visit the Gladstone region on June 13.

TWO of the biggest names in Australian show business are set to perform in Gladstone for a special concert.

Marina Prior and David Hobson are currently on tour for their The Two Of Us show, which is a two-hour "up close and personal” event.

Accompanied by renowned pianist David Cameron, the pair will perform their classics from productions such as The Phantom of The Opera, Cats, Evita, Les Miserables, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and La Boheme.

Prior said they're looking forward to visiting Gladstone's warmer climate.

"We're looking forward to taking what we've done over the last 35 years in our careers and taking it to regional centres,” she said.

She said not everyone living in these areas had easy access to capital cities like Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to attend one of their concerts.

"We're basically taking pieces of all the big shows that we've been involved with and different things we've done over the past decades.”

Hobson said he looked forward to exploring every part of Australia on this tour.

"We have the privilege and opportunity to go and see places we've never been to before.”

Unlike most concerts where there is a separation between performer and audience, The Two Of Us aims to be more interactive with the audience.

"We get to be up close and personal,” Hobson said.

"We get more interaction with the audience - so that's the beauty of the show, we get to see the audience and they get to see us in a more open (way).”

Hobson is one of Australia's best-known operatic tenors and musical theatre performers and was bestowed the honours of singing at the AFL grand final and in front of the Queen.

He was discovered while being part of rock and jazz bands in the 1980s.

"I wrote a rock opera based on Macbeth,” Hobson said.

"My voice was heard on a demo tape and the Victorian Opera Company were interested in producing my work.”

The rest was history for Hobson, with the company encouraging him to develop his voice for opera.

"Literally, I fell in to it.”

Prior is well known as the voice of Christine Daaé in the first Australian production of The Phantom of the Opera.

While every show Ms Prior has been a part of shaped her as an artist, being Christine increased her visibility.

"(Phantom) was a turning point for me in terms of my profile, which then gave me a platform to do more things,” she said.

"It taught me different aspects and skills - Phantom is a true melodramatic style and that has its own truth and parameters to work within.”

To purchase tickets, visit GECC's website at gladstoneentertainment.com.