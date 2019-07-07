Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Unusual tribute to Melania

by Staff writers, New York Post
7th Jul 2019 3:01 AM

A life-size statue of Melania Trump has been erected near the banks of a river close to her hometown in Slovenia, but some are calling the tribute to the first lady "hideous".

The statue near the town of Sevnica was commissioned by American conceptual artist Brad Downey and carved out of a tree with a chainsaw by local craftsman Ales Zupevc.

It is based on Melania's appearance at the inauguration of her husband, President Donald Trump, when she wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren suit.

It is unknown if Melania approves of the statue. The first lady's limbs are rendered stumpily and her facial features are undefined.

US First Lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after President Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President in Washington, DC in 2017. Picture: Supplied
US First Lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after President Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President in Washington, DC in 2017. Picture: Supplied

Downey told AFP he thinks it is "absolutely beautiful" but "can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance."

A version of this story first appeared in the New York Post. It has been republished here with permission

More Stories

melania trump scarecrow melania slovenia

Top Stories

    'Soul crushing': Council's shock change to animal welfare

    premium_icon 'Soul crushing': Council's shock change to animal welfare

    Pets & Animals GLADSTONE'S RSPCA volunteers are in shock after the announcement of the sudden closure of animal rescue group.

    Acting mayor stands by council's animal rescue decision

    premium_icon Acting mayor stands by council's animal rescue decision

    Council News Cr Trevor reveals reasons behind decision.

    Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

    premium_icon Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

    News A mine worker has died following an incident around 2am

    Man trapped in car after crash in Thangool

    premium_icon Man trapped in car after crash in Thangool

    Breaking A helicopter is being sent to the accident