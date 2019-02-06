‘Unusual’: Customers affected by contaminated diesel

FUEL SCARE: Caltex will reimburse drivers who were affected by a bad batch of diesel fuel.

FUEL SCARE: Caltex will reimburse drivers who were affected by a bad batch of diesel fuel. Mike Richards GLA050118PRICE

15 CUSTOMERS will have their repair costs reimbursed after contaminated diesel fuel was found at Caltex Boyne Island.

Customer Danielle√ Emerson√ was one of those customers affected.

She said their 2015 Holden Colorado warned them of contamination after filling up last week.

It had to have its fuel tank flushed and refitted, new fuel filters installed and the fuel lines cleaned out.

The total cost of the works was $865 - which has been covered by Caltex.

The contaminated fuel from the Emerson's vehicle. Contributed.

"We have been told there is a possibility of being problems with the injectors but won't know for a while," Mrs Emerson√ said.

"They are also reimbursing us for the tow which was $120."

A Caltex spokesman said the company is working with those 15 customers impacted by the water contamination.

"Pumps at the site were shut down immediately after complaints were received and the issue has now been rectified with the site operating as normal," he said.

"The presence of water is unusual and was caused by high levels of groundwater following rain and a failed fitting at the top of the diesel tank."

"We apologise to them, are refunding their purchases and will cover the costs of getting their vehicles back on the road."