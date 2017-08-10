25°
News

'Until the day you die': No turning back for Gladstone teen

Sarah Barnham
| 10th Aug 2017 5:03 PM
STERN WARNING: Zachery John Challis pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of possession dangerous drug and another count of possession drug utensils.
STERN WARNING: Zachery John Challis pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of possession dangerous drug and another count of possession drug utensils. Zachery Challis / Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE teen left the courthouse with a very strong message imprinted in his mind after the magistrate told him a conviction would stay on his criminal history for life.

Zachery John Challis pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of possession of dangerous drugs and another count of possession of drug utensils.

The court was told that at 12.10pm police attended a Tannum Sands residence to speak the occupants.

However, officers could see inside the house and on a table behind the occupants, spotted a handmade drug-smoking pipe and a clip-seal bag with cannabis inside.

MORE | 

How a Gladstone man's actions ruined a 10-year relationship

A BITING TREND: Miriam Vale man attacked by dog

Challis admitted that the drugs and pipe were his.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos asked the magistrate to not record a conviction against her 19-year-old client, given he wanted to travel.

But Magistrate Ho said she didn't accept that as a reasonable excuse, given the teen had already been given the benefit of not having a conviction recorded on a previous drug offence.

"On the 13th of February you were given the benefit of a drug diversion program and to your credit you went to that session," Ms Ho said to the defendant.

"But within a month of going you have re-offended."

Ms Ramos said since the most recent offending her client had not taken any drugs and is working towards his goal of being a mechanic.

She said recording a conviction could hinder his future employment prospects.

Ms Ho warned Challis that while she wouldn't record a conviction this time, it was likely the last time she would give him the benefit.

"You seem to think this is not serious ... Well let me tell you that it is," she said.

You may also be interested in:

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

Expert reveals loopholes in tough new gas ban rules

"A drug conviction would certainly impede with any future employment opportunity.

"It will stay on your history until the day you die."

While a conviction was not recorded, Challis left the courthouse with a $300 fine to pay.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstonecourt

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

16 companies interested in developing renewable project in Gladstone

A BITING TREND: Miriam Vale man attacked by dog

BIG BITES: The dog bite wounds two weeks after the incident occurred.

A man arrived at the ambulance station after he was bitten by a dog.

Why we need the FIFO Bill

UP IN THE AIR: Figures showing an upward trend of chartered flights in Queensland may be altered by fly-in fly-out jobs. (INSET) Kelly Vea Vea.

CQ mum says proposed fly-in fly-out bill could save regional towns.

State-government funded trainees find work,18 weeks after practical experience

WORKFORCE READY: Tasmin Brown celebrates her graduation from her Gladstone Engineering Alliance traineeship.

Trainees celebrated their graduation in Gladstone this month.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Gladstone Show attendance higher than previous years

It was a huge day at yesterday's Gladstone Show for everyone that came through the gate.

Is Boyne Island one of Queensland's Tidy Towns?

Aerial view of residential area Boyne Island and Tannum Sands. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Boyne Island Lions Club to enter Tidy Towns Competition.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 Offers From...

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

IF LOW MAINTENANCE IS WHAT YOU&#39;RE AFTER, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER!

18 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A great combination of quality and functionality has been incorporated into this generously sized modern lowset brick home which offers excellent family...

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 $165,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

Very well Presented Family Home

13 Stella Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $375,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern home. This delightfully low maintenance property is located within a very...

THIS PROPERTY HAS EVERYTHING TO OFFER YOUR FAMILY

82 Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands 4680

House 4 2 3 $375,000

This property has plenty of features that a family would love to have. This spacious home was built by a prominent local builder and is close to all amenities for...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $307,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know