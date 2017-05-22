'Until I p*ss myself' Gladstone man tries to hang self using dog leash

Police walked in on a Gladstone man with a dog leash around his neck, who told his partner, not to let the police in until he had "pissed himself”, a court has heard.

A COURT has heard that police in the right place at the right time stopped a Gladstone man from hanging himself with a dog leash.

The attempt at suicide was drug induced, the court heard, and followed a string of domestic violence and serious drug-related offending.

While the Gladstone man came out of hospital the day after the attempt in a stable condition and lucky to be alive, he continued to offend and saw himself behind bars late February.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 19 charges on Friday.

The charges included one count of failing to dispose of a syringe, possessing property suspected to have been used in a drug offence, three counts of possession of drug utensils, receiving of tainted property, possession of an unlawful weapon,permitting use of place for the commission of a crime, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a relevant substance, unlawful possession of controlled drugs, contravention of a domestic violence order, obstructing police and possession of a used drug pipe.

The most serious of the offending occurred on September 3, 2016; the contravention of the domestic violence order and the obstruction of police.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvathurai said at about 12.15pm the defendant was located at a unit complex in West Gladstone after there had been reports of a disturbance between him and the aggrieved.

However when police knocked on the door, a male voice came back to them saying, "just a minute".

Shortly after, the aggrieved let the officers inside the unit, and found the defendant hanging from the lounge room ceiling fan; a dog leash around his neck.

Immediately, officers removed the leash from his neck and conducted first-aid on the defendant.

The man lashed out at officers, kicking and jerking his body off the floor, resulting in him being restrained.

While the defendant was taken to the hospital by paramedics, police questioned. the aggrieved.

She said over the past two days her partner had become "increasingly aggressive" towards her through the use of drugs, and many times picked her up by her throat and squeezed, lifting her off the ground.

She told police she tried to leave the unit numerous time in those two days but her partner always "forced her into the corner".

When he heard police at the door, the defendant told the aggrieved not to let them in until he has "pissed himself", the aggrieved told police.

The court heard the man was under the influence of drugs at the time.

The police had become aware of the man's drug-related offending after a first run-in on June 6, 2016.

Police conducted a search warrant at his unit and uncovered drug utensils, syringes, unlawful amounts of controlled and prescription medications; namely pseudoephedrine and methylphenidate.

During an interview the defendant also admitted to allowing other people to inject illicit drugs at the unit.

Up until February 2017 police had a number of run-in's with the defendant, including a search of his vehicle which revealed his possession of dangerous drugs, and a number of search warrants conducted at his home in relation to both drug and domestic violence offences.

On February 24, police executed a search warrant of the unit after receiving reports of stolen property inside.

Among a plethora of illicit items police found a taser, numerous needles, drug utensils, and six packets of stolen tobacco.

He was arrested and has remained in custody for 61 days.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho took time served into account, and ordered that he serve a two-year probation period after his release next week.

As part of this order he must undergo drug diversion and domestic violence counselling.

Convictions were recorded for all charges.

Anyone suffering from depression should contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.