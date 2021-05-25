‘Untenable’: Raiders release star halfback

Homesick George Williams has been granted an immediate release from the Canberra Raiders, the club describing the situation as “untenable”.

The Canberra Raiders have released halfback George Williams from his current playing contract, effective immediately.

Last month, the English international requested to depart the Raiders at the end of the season on compassionate grounds, but the 26-year-old has been granted an immediate release with 18 months remaining on his contract.

The homesick Williams was let go from the club after withdrawing from training and this weekend's game against the Sydney Roosters.

The Raiders released a statement on Tuesday afternoon: "Williams and his management asked for a release on compassionate grounds for the end of the 2021 season.

"However the club has decided it is in the best interests of both parties to grant an immediate release to allow both parties to plan for their respective futures."

Williams has played 31 games for Canberra since making his NRL debut last year, scoring 10 tries for the club.

His partner Charlotte Lewis is pregnant.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said: "George and his partner have asked on a number of occasions for a release to return to England to be closer to their families and we've decided to grant their request.

"George withdrew from training today and from the game this weekend which highlighted to the Club the seriousness of George's request.

"Over the past several weeks we have supported George and provided him with the best welfare support we could, however as a Club we felt that his position at the club moving forward became untenable."

Sam Williams is the most likely candidate to replace Williams in the No. 7 jersey for the rest of the season.

The Raiders are enduring a horror season, clinching only four wins in the opening 11 rounds of the 2021 premiership.

Canberra will next face the Roosters at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 7.35pm AEST.

