Unsupervised learner driver caught out

Ricck Walu Willis, 18, was caught driving while unsupervised as a learner.

A learner driver who was caught behind the wheel alone appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Ricck Walu Willis, 18, pleaded guilty to charges including being the holder of a learner’s licence and failing to comply with requirements.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Willis’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 28, about 12.30am, police observed a blue Toyota Camry parked at the Gladstone train station on Herbert St.

Willis was seated in the front seat of the vehicle with keys in the ignition and the car turned on in accessory mode.

When police asked him to produce his driver’s licence, he said he did not have it on him.

Willis told police he was on his P1 licence and police conducted a name check on him, which showed he did not hold a P1 licence but held a learner’s licence.

There were no “L” plates attached to Willis’s car and there was no supervising driver in the front seat.

Mr Manthey fined Willis $616 but did not record convictions given Willis’s age.

