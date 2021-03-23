Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Storm clouds over the Fitzroy River.
Storm clouds over the Fitzroy River.
Weather

‘Unstable atmosphere’ to bring thunderstorms across CQ

Timothy Cox
23rd Mar 2021 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An “unstable atmosphere” over Central Queensland may cause severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said the weather would remain volatile in Capricornia and the Central Highlands this afternoon.

He warned of severe thunderstorms, especially through the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

“With that we could see some heavy rain or damaging wind gusts,” Mr Thompson said. “Definitely a risk tonight and probably even into tomorrow too.

“Tomorrow afternoon as well we could see storms re-initiate in the Capricornia region.”

Mr Thompson forecast rainfall of 20 to 40mm in the southern Central Highlands this afternoon, and 10 to 20mm from Blackwater to the Capricorn Coast.

“Under one of those storm cells you could get quite a bit more rain in a short period of time,” he said.

The bureau predicts maximum temperatures in the low 30s in Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Emerald for the rest of the week, and in the high 20s for Yeppoon.

There are high chances of showers in each of those locations for the rest of Tuesday and on Wednesday.

bureau of meteorology cq weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Haven’t touched drugs in years’: Words before positive test

        Premium Content ‘Haven’t touched drugs in years’: Words before positive test

        Crime Tyneal Margaret Triffett, 32, told police she hadn’t touched drugs in years.

        Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

        Premium Content Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

        Crime Wayne Michael Walsh appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court

        ‘Goosebumps’: Gladstone tradie wins $2.5m in Lotto

        Premium Content ‘Goosebumps’: Gladstone tradie wins $2.5m in Lotto

        News The electrician initially thought his win was a scam.

        MILESTONE: Terminal exports 50,000 tonne shipment

        Premium Content MILESTONE: Terminal exports 50,000 tonne shipment

        News The terminal has exported a 50, 000 tone shipment of locally mined limestone from...