Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend.
The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend. Matt Taylor GLA210419FEST
Weather

'Unstable atmosphere': A wet end to the long weekend

Mark Zita
by
21st Apr 2019 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET WEATHER has put a dampener on Easter long-weekend plans for residents in the Gladstone region.

The Bureau predicted a shower or two today, combined with east to southeasterly winds at 20-30km/h.

As of 1pm, the Gladstone radar site recorded 6.8mm of rainfall while the Airport rain gauge recorded 2.2mm.

Benaraby's rain gauge recorded 1mm.

Meteorologist Adam Blazak said they have seen plenty of shower activity along the Queensland coast.

"We got southeasterly winds pushing them (the showers) off the water,” Mr Blazak said.

"It's bringing a lot of moist air and that's combined with an unstable atmosphere.”

He forecasts the atmosphere to become more stable over the next couple of days.

"Expect to see shower activity start to decrease,” Mr Blazak said.

"We'll get a little bit of a reprieve tomorrow and then we have another upper trough moving over the area around midweek.”

As a result, shower activity will increase again around Wednesday before calming down before the weekend.

Tomorrow, 2mm of showers are predicted for the region, with a maximum temperature of 28C.

Conditions will remain the same on Tuesday, with predicted rainfall increasing to 6mm.

On Wednesday the bureau is predicting 15mm of rain for the region and temperatures cooling down to 26C.

bureau of meteorology gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific

    SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

    premium_icon SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

    News 'These statistics prove that strategy is paying off'

    • 21st Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    PHOTOS: Easter race day draws huge crowds

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Easter race day draws huge crowds

    News Were you snapped by our photographer at this weekend's races?