'Unstable atmosphere': A wet end to the long weekend

The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend.

The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend. Matt Taylor GLA210419FEST

WET WEATHER has put a dampener on Easter long-weekend plans for residents in the Gladstone region.

The Bureau predicted a shower or two today, combined with east to southeasterly winds at 20-30km/h.

As of 1pm, the Gladstone radar site recorded 6.8mm of rainfall while the Airport rain gauge recorded 2.2mm.

Benaraby's rain gauge recorded 1mm.

Meteorologist Adam Blazak said they have seen plenty of shower activity along the Queensland coast.

"We got southeasterly winds pushing them (the showers) off the water,” Mr Blazak said.

"It's bringing a lot of moist air and that's combined with an unstable atmosphere.”

He forecasts the atmosphere to become more stable over the next couple of days.

"Expect to see shower activity start to decrease,” Mr Blazak said.

"We'll get a little bit of a reprieve tomorrow and then we have another upper trough moving over the area around midweek.”

As a result, shower activity will increase again around Wednesday before calming down before the weekend.

Tomorrow, 2mm of showers are predicted for the region, with a maximum temperature of 28C.

Conditions will remain the same on Tuesday, with predicted rainfall increasing to 6mm.

On Wednesday the bureau is predicting 15mm of rain for the region and temperatures cooling down to 26C.