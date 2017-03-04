'Unruly': Gladstone crackdown on aggressive, pooing dogs

COMPLAINTS of "unruly" dogs on the region's beaches has prompted an overhaul of the region's animal management laws.

Beachgoers are getting irked about treading in dog poo, aggressive unleashed dogs, and dogs nosing around in turtle nests, according to Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor.

"It's just getting a little bit unruly on our beaches," he said. "There is a minority of people who just don't care that always cause problems for everybody.

"The majority of people do the right thing, but then there's always that minority that muck it up for everyone."

Council on Saturday asked for feedback on a proposal to reduce the area where dogs can roam unleashed, or can go at all, on large swatches of the region's beaches, particularly Agnes Water and Tannum Sands.

Cr Trevor said a minority of dog owners who are failing to pick up their dog's poo are exposing themselves or council to "public liability" if a beachgoer gets sick.

"We had problems with excrements being left on beaches," he said. "So we needed (to protect ourselves) from public liability not only in relation to attacks, but also in relation to health issues."

Cr Trevor stressed that "we are a dog friendly council" but he said council need to weigh up the needs of beachgoers.

"We are trying to strike a happy balance," he said. "People want to enjoy their day on the beach without stepping in dog poo."

Council will be taking feedback from the public until March 27.