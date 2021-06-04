‘Unrelenting pressure’ puts Brittany Higgins in hospital

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has been hospitalised amid serious concerns for her welfare following a torrid week in Parliament.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has been hospitalised amid serious concerns for her welfare following a torrid week in Parliament.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has been hospitalised to receive care and mental health treatment after a bruising week of Parliament that saw the Prime Minister dismiss allegations his staff briefed against her partner.

News.com.au has not published details until now to protect Ms Higgins privacy and at her request to allow her the time and space to receive treatment.

Ms Higgins was admitted to hospital last Thursday amid serious concerns about her welfare and a torrid week in Parliament.

It's understood she was left distressed when the Prime Minister blindsided her with the tabling of a report into backgrounding in the office without warning.

RELATED: PM slammed over 'secret' Higgins report

Brittany Higgins has been hospitalised amid concerns for her mental wellbeing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

RELATED: New bombshell in Brittany Higgins saga

Her partner David Sharaz said she was doing well and receiving much needed respite and treatment after the media storm unleashed by her allegations she was raped at Parliament House in 2019.

"After months of unrelenting political pressure, Brittany is finally taking time to rest and recover,'' he told news.com.au.

"The last sitting fortnight in particular has been difficult."

The hospitalisation followed a torrid week in Parliament including the Prime Minister's surprise tabling in Parliament of his chief of staff John Kunkel's report into her allegations that political staffers had tried to undermine her by briefing them on her partner David Sharaz.

Mr Morrison hit back at claims his own staff backgrounded Mr Sharaz, tabling a report that found no such backgrounding could be proven to the standard required.

It followed a letter Ms Higgins wrote to the Prime Minister in March requesting an investigation into the claims that were first publicly raised by Channel 10's Peter van Onselen in a radio interview in February.

RELATED: Staffers urged to share 'inappropriate' stories

Brittany Higgins and with her partner David Sharaz.

"The internals are just shocking … I can let your listeners know that the prime minister's office has been backgrounding that her partner, her now partner, has a vendetta, or a gripe might be the better way to put it, against the government because of him being a former public servant," Mr van Onselen told the ABC.

"That might not technically be victim blaming, but I tell you what, it is grubby."

Mr Morrison tabled the report in Parliament last week, stating that it found no evidence to support the claims made about his staff.

"All senior members of the media team rejected the allegations of backgrounding with the purpose of undermining the reputation of Mr Sharaz,'' the report states.

"Members of the PMO media team recalled that Mr Sharaz's work history was raised by certain journalists. They stated that matters pertaining to his employment at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet were referred to that Department."

When interviewed, Ms Higgins said that journalists had told her that Mr Sharaz had been portrayed as disgruntled following his tenure at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and at Sky and that his "grudge" was behind Ms Higgins decision to come forward to the media with the rape allegation.

The tough week in Parliament also included further revelations in Senate estimates last week including that the AFP police commissioner expected a brief of evidence to go to the ACT DPP shortly.

An announcement on whether charges are laid is expected over coming months.

Originally published as 'Unrelenting pressure': Brittany in hospital