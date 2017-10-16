Unreal sighting 12km off Gladstone's mainland

IN A RARE and incredible sighting, a seal was spotted on the eastern side of Facing Island recently, just 12 kilometres from Gladstone's mainland.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation said the recent sighting showed how diverse our marine waters are.

"That's got to be the seal-iest thing we've heard," GPC wrote on their quirky Facebook post.

"A recent sighting of a seal on the eastern side of Facing Island is a reflection of just how diverse our marine waters can be.

"Identified as a fur seal, probably a long-nosed fur seal, formally known as a New Zealand fur seal."

While the mammals breed in Southern Australia and New Zealand, it is not the first sighting off Gladstone's mainland, with seals occasionally spotted along the Queensland coast.

"While an amazing sight to see, you are encouraged to leave seals alone as they can bite," GPC said.

Report your seal sightings to 1300 ANIMAL or through the Eye on the Reef program.