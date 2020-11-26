‘UNREAL!’: Gladstone tradie wins $25k on first scratchie

A GLADSTONE tradie is “over-the-moon” he followed an inkling to buy his very first Instant Scratch-It which won him a $25,000 prize.

The top prize winning $2 ticket was purchased at Kirkwood Newsagency.

“I went to the shops after work the other day and on my way out I had this feeling that I should buy a scratchie,” the young tradie said.

“It was the first scratchie I’d ever bought in my life.

“I went to my car to scratch it and saw that all the symbols were adding up.

“But I thought ‘no way, there’s no way I could win on my first one’.

“So I went straight back into the shop to double check and sure enough, I’d won $25,000.

“It was unreal. I couldn’t believe it.”

When asked what he planned to do with his instant windfall, the tradie said it would help him get ahead.

“I’ve been saving to buy a house,” he said.

“I’m going to put it towards my deposit. It will be such a great help.”

Kirkwood Newsagency sold a winning instant scratch-it. Pictured: Owner Peggy Wood.

Kirkwood Newsagency owner Peggy Wood was excited to see the win go to a new customer.

“We hope he really enjoys his prize and spends it wisely,” she said.

“This is our first big win in a little while and we certainly hope they keep coming.”