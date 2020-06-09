‘Unputdownable’: Local author releases eighth book

NO REST: With 'Modeen: Flashpoint' in the books as Frank H Jordan's eight novel, he is currently working on book nine 'Modeen: Strikeforce.'

NO REST: With 'Modeen: Flashpoint' in the books as Frank H Jordan's eight novel, he is currently working on book nine 'Modeen: Strikeforce.'

A LOCAL author with an eye for action has released the eighth novel of his gripping series, which is set in Central Queensland.

Frank H. Jordan's Jo Modeen returns with Modeen: Flashpoint as agents of Australia's national security agency NatSec are deployed to Central Queensland to investigate an LNG tanker's sinking.

Mr Jordan, 59, said the inspiration behind Modeen: Flashpoint came from his work in the health and safety industry.

"I used to work as a safety inspector in Gladstone and would travel over to the LNG plant regularly," he said

"I thought it would be an intriguing novel if I was to write about industrial espionage within the LNG industry.

"With it being so in demand and Australia having a good hold on it, I thought it would be a good topic to write on."

Mr Jordan said he completed the novel just before COVID-19 struck.

"I cannot really say that the COVID-19 lockdown had any influence over the writing of my latest book at all," he said.

Mr Jordan started writing novels in 2014 thanks to guidance from his wife, contemporary women's fiction author Alicia Hope.

"We were living up in Cairns and while playing cards it was brought up that I should have a go at writing," he said.

"It was sort of a dare but with Alice having gone through the procedure of writing books before she has supported me a lot."

Mr Jordan said he had been in the authorship game long enough to know that success doesn't happen overnight.

"Everyone would like to see their books get a lot of traction but it is one of those things where I am in it for the long haul," he said.

"If you are expecting big things you are going to be really disappointed."

Having retired to Agnes Water last year, Mr Jordan said he and his wife are a great team, and they will be producing novels for a long time to come.

All eight Modeen books are available for loan or purchase from the Gladstone Library, and as e-books from your favourite online retailer.