25°
News

Nightclub attack leaves victim drinking through straw

Andrew Thorpe
| 19th Aug 2017 4:09 AM Updated: 5:51 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for an unprovoked one-punch attack on a smaller man at a Gladstone nightclub earlier this year.

Rickie Leigh Sinclair, 35, appeared by video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre as he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm at Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Heavily tattooed, Sinclair sat in silence as the court was told of his actions at MIePLACE nightclub in the early hours of April 16.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Sinclair was heavily intoxicated when he approached the victim, a 23-year-old man dancing with his girlfriend, and pushed him from behind without warning.

The victim fell forward into other dancers before turning around and asking "What are you doing?"

He then turned back to his girlfriend and continued dancing when, without warning, Sinclair punched him in the mouth with such force the man fell to the floor and his upper left front tooth was knocked out.

Bleeding from the gums, the victim managed to find his tooth on the dance floor and left for hospital with the assistance of his girlfriend.

Sinclair later became engaged in another scuffle with security staff, for which he was convicted of committing a public nuisance at an earlier hearing.

Asking for a two-year sentence for the assault, Mr Reece submitted Sinclair's extensive history of violent and drug-related offences to Magistrate Melanie Ho.

He also submitted a photo of the damage to the victim's face, an ongoing treatment plan, and a victim impact statement.

The court heard the victim's front teeth were loose and he was still experiencing pain and swelling in his face, as well as having to undergo ongoing root canal treatment as a result of the attack.

He was not able to eat his normal diet, and a split to the inside of his lip left him unable to drink properly without a straw, the statement said.

The victim suffered ongoing anxiety and depression and was self-conscious about the fibreglass fitting helping him keep his tooth in place.

He has since moved to New South Wales so his mother can assist him in his recuperation.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been "on a downward slope" since the death of his father in November. Ms Ditchfield said Sinclair had been under strict bail conditions when his father had passed away, and his request to police for him to be able to travel to his father's funeral had been denied.

She said it was from that point he had begun "drinking himself into oblivion", and he believed his issues to do with violence "really only occurred when he was intoxicated".

Ms Ditchfield asked Ms Ho to consider an 18-month sentence instead of the prosecution's suggestion of two years, as her client had made efforts to rehabilitate himself with anger management and alcohol courses while in prison.

"There haven't been any spots available in courses that have been running... he's on the list for any and all relevant courses for the foreseeable future," she told the court.

She said Sinclair's epilepsy left him "particularly vulnerable in prison", and said he was experiencing seizures roughly every two weeks.

Her client also missed his 15-year-old son competing in Barcelona for the International Scooter Association World Championship, which she acknowledged was "an extra unusual impact" of her client's ongoing custody.

Magistrate Melanie Ho took into account Sinclair's efforts at rehabilitation, but said the public needed to be protected from people who committed "gratuitous acts of violence".

She said Sinclair's history of violent offences across Queensland and New South Wales "did not speak well" of him.

Ms Ho sentenced Sinclair to 18 months in prison, with a parole release date of November 16.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstonecourt

Family's precious gift in honour of heartbreaking loss

Family's precious gift in honour of heartbreaking loss

Cradled in their arms, their first daughter Layney died 18 minutes after she was born premature at 10pm on December 20, 2012.

GALLERY: Vietnam War veterans reminisce on fallen mates

LEST WE FORGET: Vietnam Veterans Day - Anzac Park, Gladstone - August 18, 2017.

GLADSTONE remembers and honours Vietnam War veterans.

48 HOURS OF THINGS TO DO

INTERCITY IMAGES: Bianca and Jasmine Sparshott with 4CC's Michael J Bailey and others at the 2017 Gladstone Images launch.

Here's some great activities over the weekend.

'Perfect storm of conditions' marks the start of bushfire season

QFRS Gladstone Fire Station firefighter John Lanzon.

Dryness, low humidity and less rainfall mark start of fire season.

Local Partners

Buzzing local lady recycles old idea into modern, revamped product

A woman on a mission has embarked on the journey to reduce the amount of plastic people use in their homes by recycling an old concept into a modern product.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

It's on again for seniors, starting this weekend

GET RHYTHM: There's opportunities to move and dance this Seniors Week.

Seniors week offers a plethora of activities.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $154,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $80,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry