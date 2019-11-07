‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Solutions coming for foul smelling algae

Blue Green Algae Blooms at Agnes Water have been occurring causing a foul smell and fish deaths. Picture Christine Taylor.

Gladstone Regional Council is working to mitigate the impacts of an “unprecedented” algae event in Agnes Water.

Trichodesmium, or blue-green algae, blooms have been occurring at Agnes Creek near the popular Workman’s beach, causing a foul smell.

The decomposition of the bloom has caused depleted oxygen levels in the creek which has killed fish.

Agnes Water resident Christine Taylor turned away from the beach at the weekend because of the bloom.

“I have never seen algae like this,” Mrs Taylor said.

“We went down to the beach … and wondered why the carpark was empty.

She said the smell was the worst upon entry to the beach.

“It got worse … as the tides brought what was on the beach up into the creek,” she said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had been working on potential solutions.

“The algae event in Agnes Water is unprecedented in terms of a number of factors lining up at the same time, resulting in sea algae and its foul-smelling by-product being trapped in a freshwater body adjacent to a highly visited tourist destination and homes,” Cr Burnett said.

“This has made mitigating the impacts particularly hard.”

The Agnes Creek has one of the worst smells. Picture Christine Taylor.

He said the council believed the best possible solution would be to set up an excavator to scoop the floating scum and take it to a burial site, and remove dead fish and wildlife.

Cr Burnett said council staff had spoken to other councils, the Department of Environment and Science and the Great Barrier Reef Marina Park Authority for advice.

“No one has had to deal with such a scenario and have typically relied on nature to take its course.

“We therefore are operating in unprecedented territory and as such cannot guarantee that this will work,” he said.

“We do however believe that by dealing with the scum we can alleviate the odour to some extent.”

He said the council also considered options of adding water blockers or chemicals, opening the creek to the sea, using sucker trucks and relying on a natural event to flush out the creek.

The council is expecting to meet with contractors and environmental groups to discuss a solution.