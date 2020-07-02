Unprecedented, COVID induced traffic volumes

Unprecedented traffic volumes have been seen by police on highways in the Gladstone region.

TRAFFIC volumes seen by police on highways in the Gladstone region at the weekend were unprecedented, even accounting for school holidays beginning.

Acting Calliope Road Policing Commander, Senior Sergeant Jane Healy said all officers on duty reported record numbers of cars and four-wheel drives, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It has been noted, over the weekend especially, and it is still being noted, about the amount of traffic on the roads,” she said.

“There are a lot more people travelling north, with their caravans and campers and what have you, holidaying in Queensland.

“People who would normally go south, go overseas, or do different things.

“There was certainly a massive increase, in particularly the caravaners on the road, heading out on holidays.”

Police had predicted the usual school holiday numbers, but what they have seen since the holidays started, Snr Sgt Healy said, was significantly higher numbers.

“We’ve got some really popular areas for camping, with Agnes Water being extremely popular, and north of us there’s areas like Yeppoon and further north Airlie Beach that are extremely popular,” she said.

“But what we have found is that the numbers of people that are coming are almost extreme, and they’re different demographics of people.

“People who wouldn’t normally go caravanning are buying caravans, or hiring caravans and going for a holiday rather than going interstate, or going on a cruise, or overseas.”

Due to the increase in traffic on the roads, Snr Sgt Healy said the best way people could ensure they got to their destination safely in the holidays was to be patient.

“We have got quite a lot of roadworks going on and traditionally you have got a car packed up to go on holidays and its full of family and you’re sitting at roadworks, just be patient.

“Let people in because that extra bit of patience goes a long way.

“Especially when we have these extra amounts of people towing things, which may be a caravan, it may be a camper trailer, or a boat, give them the space they need.

“If drivers can just be patient and courteous it will go a long way to preventing accidents on the roads.”