According to BoM, another deluge of rain is expected to hit the Northern Rivers this coming week.
’Unpleasant’: Patchy showers, windy conditions forecast

Louise shannon
5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
PATCHY showers of rain with some storm activity are expected today and into the weekend, with increasing windy conditions making it “unpleasant” for people planning boat trips.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said yesterday that rain was forecast for the region from today as a trough that is pushing into southeast Queensland combines with a southerly change.

“There will be consistent rainfall in the southeast and Gladstone is clipping on to the edge of that.”

Ms Hoff said the best chance of rainfall would be from today, with about 4–10mm predicted.

“We could see some higher totals with storm activity potentially mostly for (today) and a continuing chance for storms and showers (tomorrow).”

She said the forecast was for an average of less than 5mm daily into the weekend, and inconsistent­ across the region.

“In terms of Gladstone itself, the rain isn’t anything unexpected for what we’d see at this time of the year.

“At this stage we’re continuing to forecast showers and storms for the weekend and the start of next week.”

Ms Hoff said the storms were not expected to bring hail, however there could be heavier falls further inland.

“And potentially the winds could be something to watch – there could be increasing windy conditions which could make things unpleasant for anyone out on a boat.”

Winds today are forecast to be southeasterly 15–20km/h and then becoming east to southeasterly 20–30km/h during the morning.

Temperatures today are expected to be 25–30C.

