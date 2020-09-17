UNPAID RATES: Just how much is Gladstone council owed?

GLADSTONE Regional Council is owed $10.8 million in outstanding rates including $2.29m that is currently being repaid under authorised payment plans.

The outstanding rates, as a percentage of gross rates levied (2019-20), and collectable, was at 5.9 per cent at the end of August 2020.

This represents an increase in the percentage of outstanding rates owed, when compared to 5.63 per cent for the same period the previous year (2018-19).

Of the $10.8m in outstanding rates, 15.4 per cent relates to commercial or industrial assessments and 84.6 per cent represents residential assessments.

There were a total of 22 commercial/industrial assessments and 666 residential assessments for the authorised payment plan conducted in August.

There were 1668 ratepayers who had paid their rates in advance - a total of $1.52m.

Rates for 2020-21 are not due until October 19 and have not been included in these figures which were tabled at this week's council meeting.

The ten per cent discount offered by Gladstone Regional Council extends until October 19, 2020.

Rates paid after that date will be void of any discount.

The council was approached on numerous occasions to comment on the progress of seeking outstanding rates from residents and businesses, however it did not comment.