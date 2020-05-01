Unpacking the COVID-19 eased restrictions for CQ

Lammermoor Beach will no doubt attract visoter as coronavirus restrictions ease, but our leaders are warning us not to blow it.

Lammermoor Beach will no doubt attract visoter as coronavirus restrictions ease, but our leaders are warning us not to blow it.

COVID-19 restrictions ease this weekend but member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has provide clarification around what it all means and has warned Central Queenslanders not to "blow it".

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Allan Reinikka ROK100518alauga1

The relaxed measures startfrom 11.59 today (Friday May 1), including the ability to travel 50km, the opportunity to have picnics in the park, and more opportunities for recreation.

"while these are welcome, I would urge Central Queenslanders not to push the boundaries," Ms Lauga said.

"Anyone breaching the new rules will not only be penalised with a heavy fine, but runs the risk of spoiling the situation for everyone else, with the potential of forcing us back into more draconian laws."

Ms Lauga said here is what people need to know about Queensland's plans.

So what can and can't you do this weekend?

HOW FAR CAN I TRAVEL?

• Travel has been restricted to 50km from your place of residence to prevent mass movement of people between cities and towns. But you cannot drive to a holiday home and stay overnight.

ARE SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES RELAXED?

• Definitely not. Social distancing of 1.5m and hygiene must be maintained and if it's not adhered to, stay-at-home restrictions could return.

• All other rules on gatherings, including limitations on the number of people who can visit a household, remain in place

CAN I CATCH UP WITH FRIENDS OR JUST FAMILY?

• Only members of the same household are permitted to gather in public, so it's not a chance to party in a park.

WHAT CAN I DO?

• You're allowed to go for a drive for up to 50km for your home

• You're permitted to ride a motorbike, jet ski or even spend time on a boat for pleasure

• Shopping for non-essential items is also allowed but it does not mean the business you are visiting will be allowed to open

. You can have a picnic with a family or visit a national park but be mindful toilet facilities will NOT be open. And children are not allowed to use the playgrounds.

WHEN WILL THEY BE REVIEWED?

• The Queensland Government will review COVID-19 restrictions again in a fortnight.