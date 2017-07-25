25°
Unlucky club receives its pot of gold, steps over big hurdle

MATT HARRIS
| 25th Jul 2017 4:29 AM
WORK NEEDED: Sheldon Cosford and Harbour City BMX Club registrar Louise Hannan inspect some of the damage from March this year.
IT'S FAIR to say the Harbour City BMX Club hasn't had a great run of luck lately - flooding, theft and vandalism have hampered the club's hip pocket during past months.

However, the grey skies are clearing for the popular Gladstone club after it was announced that the Gladstone Regional Council had put forward the club's project as one they would be seeking funding from the State Government for.

The upgrade would bring their track up to a national standard.

The project has been costed at $348,000 although the final stage of approval lies with Queensland Attorney General Yvette D'Ath.

Harbour City BMX Club president Bruce Crow said the club had leapt their biggest funding hurdle after gaining council's endorsement of the project.

"It's not over the line yet but our biggest hurdle was council and the final step is the Attorney General," Mr Crow said.

"We'd like it signed off sooner the better to start the project in late September or early October, because we want to beat the wet season and have the track ready for our main event in April."

The club plans to employ a track designer from Sydney to oversee the project should final approval be granted.

The design aims to make the BMX track flood proof.

"The track will be designed around flood proofing and utilises some of the hill with part of the track going up the hill to get away from the low lying land and the creek," Mr Crow added.

"Council cleaned the drain out in front of the club about two to three months ago, but of the work there a part of the project is the causeway into the club which needs to be upgraded so it can handle more water.

"Hopefully we get on the project quicker so we can work on the causeway straight away, then hopefully build the track."

While there's now a silver lining, Mr Crow said the club's misfortune had played some part in receiving the funds, a part of the State Government's $6 million Works For Queensland program for the Gladstone region.

"The bad news that we've had has supported the good news," he said,

"All those bad things have probably helped us get this project over the line."

Mr Crow also expressed his gratitude at the work Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett had done to bring the project to fruition.

Other projects put forward by the council at last week's meeting included an upgrade to Marley Brown Oval, better facilities at West Swimming Club and a canteen at the kart club.

Topics:  funding gladstone region harbour city bmx club

