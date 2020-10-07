Unlicensed motorbike ride lands man in court

The man appeared in court this week.

A MOTORBIKE rider who took a gamble while riding unlicensed appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Benjamin William Riley pleaded guilty to three charges which included riding a motorcycle unregistered and uninsured plus riding without a license.

On September 7, Many Peaks residents contacted police regarding Riley riding a motorbike with no shoes or helmet on, the court heard.

Police attended Riley’s address where he made admissions to owning the motorcycle which was parked at the side of the house.

The court heard police questioned him regarding his manner of riding, which led to a standard license and registration check.

Upon checking Riley’s particulars, it became evident to police he did not hold a valid Queensland motorcycle license, which rendered his bike uninsured.

Riley had previous history of a like nature which dated back to 2017.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Riley’s early plea of guilty and fined him $400, referred to SPER, and suspended his license for three months.