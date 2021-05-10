Unlicensed man smoked cannabis before driving

A man who was found to be driving unlicensed while affected by drugs, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

A man intercepted by police was found to be driving unlicensed and affected by drugs.

Christopher John Crawford, 52, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to both offences.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Crawford’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll.

Police intercepted Crawford driving a silver Alpha Romeo on Dawson Rd, Gladstone, on March 5.

Police checks on Crawford’s driver’s licence revealed it had been SPER suspended on February 14.

Further, Crawford submitted to a roadside drug test and he subsequently returned a positive to cannabis.

Crawford was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months with convictions recorded.

