UNLICENSED DRIVERS: Five motorists who stuffed up

SEVERAL motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to unlicensed driving offences.

Tahnee Ross Thompson was unlicensed due to demerit suspension when he drove on the Bruce Highway on August 25 at River Ranch.

He was convicted and fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Alexander Leo Kneen, 26, told police he didn’t know his licence had expired when he was stopped on the Bruce Highway on August 25.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Andre Seguin, 56, found himself in double trouble when he was stopped on August 16 on Tuna St.

He had previously been disqualified and told police he didn’t realise he had to reapply for his licence.

He found himself in more trouble when he failed to attend the police station upon direction.

Seguin was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Naomi Joyce Frances Parsons, 33, had accumulated enough demerit points to lose her licence when she was pulled over on the Dawson Highway, Burua, on September 4.

She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Ruan Smith told police he didn’t know his licence was expired when he was stopped on Toolooa St on August 25.

He’d had two similar offences in the past five years.

Smith was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for one month.