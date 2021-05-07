Unlicensed driver’s excuse didn’t wash with magistrate

A man who told police he was unaware his licence was suspended appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday charged with unlicensed driving.

A Gladstone magistrate said he had heard a defendant’s excuse “a thousand times” when sentencing him on Tuesday.

David John Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving.

The court heard that on December 20 last year, Roberts’ licence was SPER suspended.

On December 31, at the Rocky Glen Hotel parking lot, police observed a white Mercedes-Benz parked and Roberts get out of it.

He walked towards the venue, then returned to his car and drove away.

On January 2 this year, police attended Roberts’ address and questioned him about his reasons for driving while unlicensed.

Roberts stated he was not aware his licence was suspended and he had only just renewed it a few weeks prior.

Police conducted further checks which showed it was in fact suspended.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne said he had heard Roberts’ excuse of thinking his licence was recently renewed “a thousand times”.

Roberts was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

