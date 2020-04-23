Unlicensed driver was headed to the gym

A QUALIFIED security officer was driving to the gym when he was caught without a licence, a court has heard.

Falaniko Junior Leilua pleaded guilty to driving without a licence in Gladstone Magistrates court on Tuesday through defence lawyer Jun Pepito.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police were conducting patrols on the Dawson Highway in January this year when they stopped Leilua.

Leilua told police he had a New Zealand driver’s licence that wasn’t on him at the time.

Police attended his address where he said he couldn’t find his New Zealand licence and produced a Cook Island licence instead.

Leilua told police he had been in Queensland for three years that he didn’t actually have a New Zealand licence.

Mr Boyd told the court Leilua, a father of two, should have changed over to a Queensland licence after three months of living here.

Leilua was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.