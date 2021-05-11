Unlicensed driver was drug affected

A Gladstone man was not only found to be driving unlicensed but also made admissions to having smoked cannabis.

A Gladstone man, busted driving unlicensed and under the influence of drugs, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Kyle Ronald Alexander, 22, pleaded guilty to two charges before Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll.

The prosecution detailed the facts of Alexander’s case to the court, which commenced on March 4, about 10.40am.

Calliope police intercepted Alexander in a Subaru driving on Herbetson St, West Gladstone.

Alexander produced a learner’s permit and police computer checks revealed his driver’s licence had been SPER suspended on February 11, 2021.

He stated he was not aware he was suspended by SPER as he had not received any contact from them.

Further, Alexander said he was driving home from getting parts for his car, but could offer no emergent reason for driving on a suspended license.

Alexander then submitted to a roadside drug test and subsequently returned a positive result to cannabis.

Mr Carroll fined Alexander $500 and disqualified him from driving for four months given his previous driving history.

No conviction was recorded.

