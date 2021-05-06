Unlicensed driver ‘unaware’ of suspension period

Tracey Howson, 36, pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

A Western Australian woman intercepted in Central Queensland told police she had no idea her licence was SPER suspended.

Christine Louise Morris, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Morris’ case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Calliope police were conducting patrols on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, Toolooa, on March 12, about 8.40pm, when they intercepted Morris driving a Holden Cruze.

Morris produced her Western Australian licence to police whose checks revealed her licence had been SPER suspended since February 15.

When questioned, Morris said she was not aware her licence was SPER suspended.

Morris stated she had lived in Queensland more than 12 months and had not changed her postal address for her Western Australian licence to a Gladstone address.

Mr Byrne fined Morris $400 and disqualified her from driving for two months.

No conviction was recorded.

