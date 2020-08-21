Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAFFIC OFFENCE: An unlicensed driver says she didn’t know when her suspension started.
TRAFFIC OFFENCE: An unlicensed driver says she didn’t know when her suspension started.
Crime

Unlicensed driver didn’t realise suspension had started

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mum knew she had been suspended but claimed she didn’t know when it started when she was caught driving without a licence.

Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the offence.

The prosecution told the court Fensom was intercepted at 3.20pm on July 7 for a licence check.

That showed she had been suspended on July 4 for a six months for a high-range speeding offence.

Fensom told police she didn’t know when the suspension was coming in.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the stay-at-home mum had received a good driving behaviour letter but had not received a suspension letter at the time.

She said Fensom knew the suspension was coming but didn’t know when it was going to start.

Fensom was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Read more unlicensed drivers:

Motorbike confusion lands couple in front of magistrate

NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

Driver warned if he’s caught again, it’s jail time

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone unlicensed driver
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to join electricity prices class action

        Premium Content Last chance to join electricity prices class action

        News The proceedings are against Queensland’s two largest electricity generators.

        Man in hospital after falling off scooter in CBD

        Premium Content Man in hospital after falling off scooter in CBD

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after falling off a scooter in Gladstone Central this...

        Drug-driver slapped with fine

        Premium Content Drug-driver slapped with fine

        Crime Three bongs before driving landed Darrin Glenn Jones in trouble.

        IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 17 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 21.