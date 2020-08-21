Unlicensed driver didn’t realise suspension had started

TRAFFIC OFFENCE: An unlicensed driver says she didn’t know when her suspension started.

A GLADSTONE mum knew she had been suspended but claimed she didn’t know when it started when she was caught driving without a licence.

Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the offence.

The prosecution told the court Fensom was intercepted at 3.20pm on July 7 for a licence check.

That showed she had been suspended on July 4 for a six months for a high-range speeding offence.

Fensom told police she didn’t know when the suspension was coming in.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the stay-at-home mum had received a good driving behaviour letter but had not received a suspension letter at the time.

She said Fensom knew the suspension was coming but didn’t know when it was going to start.

Fensom was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

