Unlicensed driver caught two days in a row

AN UNLICENSED driver caught driving twice in two days said no one told her she had to reapply for a licence.

Amanda Evelyn Hopton, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of driving without a licence.

The court heard that on April 23 at 5.30pm Hopton was stopped on Centenary Dr, Boyne Island when a licence check was conducted and showed Hopton was unlicensed.

Hopton told police she was previously disqualified and the disqualification had expired and she believed she could drive again once that period expired.

Police told Hopton not to drive the vehicle until the status of her licence was confirmed.

The next day at 8.10pm Hopton was stopped on Wyndham Ave, Boyne Island where police performed licenced checks which revealed she was unlicensed and spoken to the day prior and told her licence was suspended the court was told.

Hopton told police she had inquired with the State Penalties Enforcement Registry and was told her licence was not SPER suspended so she believed she had a licence.

Hopton told police she had not reapplied for her licence because no one told her she needed to.

Hopton was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400. A conviction was not recorded.