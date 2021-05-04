Unlicenced driver cops suspension in court

Tracey Howson, 36, pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

A Gladstone woman staring down the barrel of a driving suspension proceeded to quiz the magistrate on how she could reduce it, a court heard.

Tracey Howson, 36, pleaded guilty to unlicened driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Howson’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Police from Calliope Road Policing Unit were patrolling the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby at 9.10am on February 27, 2021.

They intercepted a white Nissan and observed Howson to be the driver of the vehicle.

Police requested Howson produce her driver's licence which she did, however, checks revealed she was suspended from driving by SPER on February 13, 2021.

Howson was therefore unlicensed and she stated she was aware of a SPER debt, however, she was of the belief payments were taken out of her Centrelink payments.

Howson stated she had not checked recently whether the payments were still going out of her account.

Further questioning identified Howson had not checked her mailbox for some time and had changed her email address and phone number recently and failed to notify SPER of the changes.

Howson stated she was driving to a friend’s house and could offer no emergent reason for driving on a suspended licence that day.

She was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court in relation to this offence.

Howson told the court she was a single parent who was new to the area and had no one to help get her son to school if she was suspended from driving.

She asked Mr Byrne if there was any way he could completely nulify the driving suspension he was about to impose as she would find it extremely difficult to complete daily dutires.

Mr Byrne convicted and fined Howson $450 and suspended her from driving for one month with the conviction recorded.

