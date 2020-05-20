University takes careers expo virtual

Prospective CQUniversity TAFE students will have a virtual world of training possibilities at their fingertips as the traditional campus-based TAFE Careers Expo goes online.

CQUni Pro Vice-Chancellor VET Peter Heilbuth said the virtual TAFE Information Sessions on would allow people across the region to see what vocational education and training options were on offer, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

"Normally our TAFE Careers Expos are held simultaneously at our Central Queensland campuses in Mackay, Gladstone and Rockhampton, but these online sessions will allow us to have a potentially even larger audience," Mr Heilbuth said.

Participants will be able to join sessions via Zoom and specific study areas will have their own virtual rooms where they can hear from CQUniversity TAFE's industry professionals and ask questions.

The virtual rooms will include general information, nursing, education and many more.

"Participants will learn about our flexible study, pathway opportunities, apprenticeship information and how funding options may dramatically reduce the cost of their course, depending on their eligibility," Mr Heilbuth said.

The online sessions will be held June 2 from 11am-11.30am and June 24 from 3.30pm-5pm.

Those who register will go into the draw to win a Garmin vivomove HR Sport. To register, visit cqu.edu.au.