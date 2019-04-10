UNITY IN DIVERSITY: Massive koala sculpture on tour

CROSS-CULTURAL APPEAL: Sculptor Dr Farvardin Daliri with the four-metre koala that will serve as a mascot at this year's Townsville Cultural Festival.

A LARGE furry visitor will stop by the Gladstone region on its way to its new home in North Queensland.

The koala, which weighs in at 700kg and is four metres in height, will make a stopover in the city at 2.30pm Thursday at Memorial Park on Hanson Rd.

It was commissioned as the mascot for the Townsville Cultural Festival, which is celebrating its 25th event.

Festival director and sculptor Dr Farvardin Daliri said the animal was chosen for its cross-cultural appeal.

"Koalas provide a common ground everybody can relate to; a meeting point of all cultures; from Indigenous to mainstream; to migrants and tourists,” Dr Daliri said.

The mascot is on tour to promote the festival's theme of Unity in Diversity.

It left Brisbane yesterday and will stop over in Maroochydore, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Mackay and Bowen on the way.

Dr Daliri has been providing large-scale sculptures for the festival for many years, but this will be the first time one of his works will be showcased to other regional towns before the festival.

"We believe it is time to share the story of this journey by undertaking our own journey through regional Queensland to show our 25-year commitment to peace and harmony,” he said.

He has sculpted depictions of Johnathan Thurston, Slim Dusty, Ned Kelly and Aboriginal Elder King Bundawaal.

The koala is built from a welded steel frame that is covered in fabricated steel mesh and a layer of artificial turf and paint.

Building of the sculpture took several months to complete.

For more information, visit www.culturalfest.org.