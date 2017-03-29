'Unity Bricks' to brighten up city centre

COLOURFUL: Some of the brick designs for the Unity Bricks project.

PEOPLE of all ages, race, colour and creed have an opportunity to contribute towards a public art display in the heart of the city.

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours and the Gladstone Youth for Cultural Diversity are creating an art display, made up of 1000 brick-size pieces that will together form a public wall in the Gladstone CBD.

The 'Unity Bricks' will be designed by community members with the aim to spread positive messages about cultural diversity and community inclusion.

When finished, the 67sqm wall will be installed on the corner of Goondoon and Roseberry Streets in front of Uber Hair Salon.

UNITY BRICKS: Express yourself in a brick. Contributed

WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani says members are helping promote a cross-cultural understanding in the Gladstone community.

"This project aims to raise cultural awareness through spreading positive messages about cultural differences and multiculturalism,” Ms Esfahani said.

More than 500 bricks have been submitted but more are needed.

Brick designers can use any technique including drawing, painting, sketching, writing, photography or digital art to answer the question: "What does cultural diversity and community unity mean to you”.

Closing day for submissions is May 17.