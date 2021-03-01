UNITED, THEY STAND: Historic club facing season out

Gladstone United Soccer Club members Craif Ruffels, Allan Little, Michael Simpson and Jaikob Nielsen have requested the community's help to fill leadership positions.

Gladstone United Soccer Club members Craif Ruffels, Allan Little, Michael Simpson and Jaikob Nielsen have requested the community's help to fill leadership positions.

One of Gladstone’s most decorated soccer clubs faces the possibility of a season out of the league due to a staffing shortage.

Gladstone United Soccer Club’s board members recently spoke to The Observer about the state of play at their club.

With a lack of volunteer staff in the junior ranks at their club, GUSC made the “incredibly tough” decision a fortnight ago to drop all junior football activities for this season.

Former club treasurer Allan Little said the remaining board members were looking for people to run their club.

“We are looking for people who want to build the club back into the club it was, going back a few years ago,” Little said.

“We are looking for a president who has a vision, is the best way to describe it.”

Along with GUSC’s top job of president, the treasurer, secretary and publicity officer roles were all vacant at the time of publication.

United stalwart Michael Simpson said the same people had been in leadership positions for a long time and the club needed a refresh.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“For example, Allan is the only player who has consistently played for the club for seven years, so he has seen hundreds of guys come and go,” Simpson said.

“A lack of continuity leads to people not knowing or understanding how our club is run and not wanting to help out, in a way.”

Little said if the positions were not filled for the upcoming season, the club would struggle to field any teams whatsoever this season.

“Without very immediate action the club will cease to operate in 2021, but there is a possibility that it can be started again next year,” he said.

“I think the question is about the diversity of soccer clubs in Gladstone, we can go and get into another club, but it affects everybody.”

Little said the message from the club was a request for support, as the club faced one of its toughest times in its 55-year history.

“If the community could come forward and offer some support by filling those roles and plan for next season, that is our aim.”

More Gladstone sport:

- Steve Bradbury: from Gold medal to liquid gold beer

- Football Queensland leader reveals future vision of CQ game

- Gladstone bodybuilders ready to battle state’s best