Kurz losing patience on contract talk delay

Marco Kurz (right) and assistant coach Filip Tapalovic are waiting to find out about their futures at Adelaide United. (Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz)

Marco Kurz (right) and assistant coach Filip Tapalovic are waiting to find out about their futures at Adelaide United. (Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz)

ADELAIDE United coach Marco Kurz says 20 days after requesting a meeting to discuss his future with Reds chairman Piet van der Pol, the Dutchman has not responded.

Kurz's two-year deal and that of his five-star assistant coaching staff, Frank Juric and Filip Tapolovic's contracts end in June.

"I'm still waiting for him (van der Pol) to contact me as promised,'' Kurz said after Adelaide training on Thursday before meeting Perth Glory at Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday.

"I left him a message four weeks ago, it was on the 21st of February.

"I'm still waiting for a call back, that's the situation because I have a lot of points to discuss with him.

"But not only my personal future, also the goals for the club.

"I would like to understand what the goal for this season is. I want to know what is the long term goal for the club.

"That for me is important.

United head coach Marco Kurz during a training session at Coopers Stadium on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

"But I have to discuss with him because I would like to know for the benefit of the players, for the supporters, for the sponsors, for the whole Adelaide United family.

"That's important what their intentions are. We need now a decision, we need stability and calm in the club.

"It would be good for everybody if we had stability and we had a decision, that's the situation.

"For me it's always hard to sit here and maybe that's questions for the club not only to the chairman we have a CEO that's Nathan Kosmina you can ask him as well."

Kurz, 49, also rebuked a report which said he had firmed for the vacant Brisbane Roar coaching job and has sounded out potential player signings for the Queensland club.

He had been linked to Roar the moment SA-born former Roar boss John Aloisi walked away from the Brisbane gig after Christmas.

Kurz said he not spoken to anyone at Roar about the coaching job.

Kurz has dismissed a report linking him to the coaching role at the Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

"No, it's only a rumour I think I cannot comment on this from my side I am contracted here, end of May,'' Kurz said.

"That's at the moment my personal situation.

"I have signed nothing at the moment. At the moment a free agent."

With Gory flying high in first place Kurz is also worried about his off contract players' mindset before the clash at Hindmarsh.

Adelaide has eight players off contract at the end of the season.

" I think now it's very important to find a decision because a lot of players contracts are ending,'' Kurz said.

"If you don't want to lose these players you must know who the coach is for the next season.

"I was (a coach) before Piet (owned) the club (in 2018) maybe he has another idea, it's OK.

"It's part of the job but we have to speak about it and that's for me important.

"I have never had this before in my whole career as a player and as a coach.

"But I learn everyday new things."