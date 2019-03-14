Menu
Clive Palmer has announced his party's candidate for Flynn.
Politics

United Australia Party announces Flynn candidate

Tegan Annett
by
14th Mar 2019 4:23 PM
UNITED Australia Party will join the battle for the seat of Flynn at the next federal election.

This week the party, led by Clive Palmer, announced that Jacob Rush would contest the seat of Flynn at the forthcoming election.

Mr Rush will take on sitting member Ken O'Dowd, Labor's candidate Zac Beers and One Nation's Sharon Lohse.

He was one of 132 candidates announced in a double-page ad in The Australian on Wednesday.

The ad said "we're coming" and "it's time to throw out" Liberal and Labor MPs.

United Australia Party has announced Jacob Rush as its candidate for Flynn for the federal election.
"Liberal and Labor don't fight for you, they just fight for each other. It's time to throw them out," the ad read.

In a short bio on UAP's website Mr Rush is described as someone who is a "strong advocate for a fair go".

It said Mr Rush had the work ethic needed to "make Australia great".

"He is passionate about Australia and its people and believes the present two-party duopoly isn't working," the website reports.

The UAP made headlines this week with its candidate for Cook, NSW, leaving the party after noticing a "Made in China" tag on campaign shirts and caps, despite the party's message it would work to stop jobs being exported to China.

Tegan Annett

