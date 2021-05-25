Menu
NBL Rd 19 - Brisbane v Melbourne
United and Phoenix to relocate to Queensland

by Marco Monteverde
25th May 2021 8:52 PM | Updated: 9:09 PM

NBL teams Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix will be temporarily relocated to Queensland due to the Covid-19 situation developing in Victoria’s capital city.

United, who beat the Bullets at Nissan Arena on Monday night, will stay in Brisbane until they leave for their clash against the Kings in Sydney on Saturday.

The Phoenix were set to depart on Tuesday for Cairns.

The teams were supposed to meet in Melbourne on Saturday night, but that game may be moved, as might the United-Taipans clash in Melbourne on Monday night.

“We have faced a number of challenges this season and the current situation in Victoria is just another that we need to navigate,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

“We thank both Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix for their understanding and flexibility in very trying circumstances and hope we can get them home as soon as possible.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches, referees, staff and fans remains our number one priority and, as always, our decisions will be guided by the advice of the relevant health authorities.”

Originally published as United and Phoenix to relocate to Queensland

