Uni's vision has Gladstone firmly in sight

ON TRACK: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Associate vice chancellor of CQU in the Gladstone Region, Professor Owen Nevin, Project manager of Paynters Matt Hogg and CQU Senior Project manager Arvind Singh look over the plans for CQUniversity's Trades training Centre. Matt Taylor GLA140319TRADE

CQUNIVERSITY launched its new strategic plan yesterday and the Gladstone Marina campus will remain at the forefront of tertiary education in the region.

CQUniversity vice-chancellor and president, Professor Nick Klomp, said the new plan, which sets out the strategic direction for the university from 2019-2023, was developed over the past four months, and informed by ideas and feedback from university stakeholders across the world.

Prof Klomp said the high level of engagement from staff, students, alumni and partners was crucial in developing a meaningful and relevant plan for the next five years.

"It was really important to me that our internal and external stakeholders were involved in our strategic planning process,” Prof Klomp said.

"Two of CQUniversity's core values are engagement and inclusiveness, so naturally we wanted to apply both when it came to the development of this plan - and that is why we entitled the plan Our Future is You.”

Prof Klomp said the ongoing construction of a Trades Training Centre at the Gladstone Marina campus would be the first of its kind in Queensland.

"(It) will allow us to deliver world-class vocational training and higher education side-by-side,” Prof Klomp said.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for the region and will lead to excellent opportunities when it comes to showcasing the many pathways available between all levels of education.

"Construction is progressing as planned and is still on track for completion later this year. The facility should be ready for students and an official opening in Term 1, 2020.”

The $12.5m Trades Training Facility is the centrepiece of a wider redevelopment of the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus.

Prof Klomp said Federal Government funding for a School for Mining and Manufacturing would also boost the Port City.

"Manufacturing will be the focus for Gladstone and this will undoubtedly lead to opportunities when it comes to industry engagement and industry.

"We are also committed to streamlining pathways between all levels of study in the region by ensuring we have seamless pathways between vocational and higher education and vice-a-versa.”

Prof Klomp said the uni was still looking at options for the future use of the Derby St campus.

”We will continue to liaise with local stakeholders including all levels of government and community and industry partners to determine how the site can be used in the future,” he said.