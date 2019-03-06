Menu
GOAL SHOOTER: Peace Proscovia pictured during a court session with the Harlem Globetrotters recently.
Netball

Unique style of Lightning goal shooter praised

Steele Taylor
by
6th Mar 2019 5:30 AM
NETBALL: Sunshine Coast midcourter Laura Scherian says off-season recruit Peace Proscovia has a dynamic style unlike any other goal shooter in Super Netball.

Somewhat of a shock signing in September, the 29-year-old Ugandan representative has been training hard at the Lightning, Australia's reigning club champions.

Scherian said they're forming strong combinations with her.

"All shooters are different to feed to. Peace is our newest (squad member) and we're just finding our groove with her,” she said.

"We're just practising our feeds into her, inside the circle.”

And Scherian's lauded the intensity of the 1.93cm talent.

"She's quite dynamic in the air, the way she takes the ball,” she said.

"Her jump is awesome. Her change of direction is great.

"She can move really well.”

Scherian, who has played alongside Australian goal shooter Caitlin Bassett and against some of the best attackers in the game, said Proscovia was a unique talent.

"I don't think anyone (else) has got Peace's style,” she said.

"She's got her own thing going on and that's what is awesome about her.

"We love the individuality of the shooters we have (including Stephanie Wood and Cara Koenen) and she's going to be a great asset to us on court.”

Scherian said the Lightning's midcourters were getting accustomed to Proscovia's movement in the circle.

"As feeders we have to read that and see what's happening,” she said.

In training drills, Scherian was passing the ball to Proscovia, who was marked by clubmate and fellow recruit Phumza Maweni.

"Phumza is a very good defender and she works the body really well so finding space around her is great practice for us (feeders),” Scherian said.

The new-look Lightning are set to compete in the inaugural Team Girls Cup in Brisbane.

The three-day event, featuring all eight Super Netball sides, gets under way on Friday.

It will consist of shortened matches.

Coach Noeline Taurua wants her side to make a statement early in the year and the pre-season event could provide them with a platform to do just that.

