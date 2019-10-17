Unique pool design a big drawcard for CBD home

Look out over the harbour from the hull-shaped pool

GLADSTONE is known for its love of boating, but this Oaka Lane property takes that passion to a whole new level.

Recently listed for sale and a property not to be missed, 16 Oaka Lane features panoramic views of the harbour.

The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.

Raine&Horne marketing consultant Michelle Rose said it was a "character home".

She said a major drawcard for the property was the pool.

"The pool's unusual because it has been designed to look like the hull of a boat," Michelle said.

The home has kept its "old school charm", while also boasting comprehensive renovations.

Location is another selling point for this property too, with East Shores and local restaurants nearby.

"One of the biggest selling points of the property is that its ideal inner city living with the marina views," Michelle said.

Also featuring an electric security gate, the property is private and set back from the road.

Once you get to the house, you'll find many convenient features.

A dumbwaiter from the garage to the first floor takes out the hassle of carrying heavy groceries up the stairs.

The home is for sale for $735,000.