Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Look out over the harbour from the hull-shaped pool
Look out over the harbour from the hull-shaped pool
News

Unique pool design a big drawcard for CBD home

Sam Reynolds
17th Oct 2019 12:49 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE is known for its love of boating, but this Oaka Lane property takes that passion to a whole new level.

Recently listed for sale and a property not to be missed, 16 Oaka Lane features panoramic views of the harbour.

The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage.

Raine&Horne marketing consultant Michelle Rose said it was a "character home".

She said a major drawcard for the property was the pool.

"The pool's unusual because it has been designed to look like the hull of a boat," Michelle said.

The home has kept its "old school charm", while also boasting comprehensive renovations.

Location is another selling point for this property too, with East Shores and local restaurants nearby.

"One of the biggest selling points of the property is that its ideal inner city living with the marina views," Michelle said.

Also featuring an electric security gate, the property is private and set back from the road.

Once you get to the house, you'll find many convenient features.

A dumbwaiter from the garage to the first floor takes out the hassle of carrying heavy groceries up the stairs.

The home is for sale for $735,000.

More Stories

gladstone harbour gladstone property property property market
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    Business A NEW report has revealed the extent of the financial boost to wages and local businesses during the biggest boom the region has ever seen.

    Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    premium_icon Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    Environment CQ Residents give approval to a $350 million wind farm project

    Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    premium_icon Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    Crime Police say the offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter.

    ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    premium_icon ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    News A GROUP of STEM students in Gladstone had a rare opportunity to see a loggerhead...